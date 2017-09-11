Chevrolet drives strong at Chevrolet Motorama

Being at the forefront of automotive innovation and ingenuity for 106 years, Chevrolet undeniably plays a significant role in shaping today’s auto industry. What started in Detroit in 1911 has since brought the bowtie brand in more than 100 countries, selling more than four million cars and trucks a year, and finding new and smarter solutions for its customers.

As it pays homage to the rich history of the bowtie brand, Chevrolet Philippines–The Covenant Car Company Inc. (TCCCI), exclusive importer and distributor of Chevrolet automobiles and parts in the country, aims to “Drive Strong” on its eighth year in the country through this year’s Chevrolet Motorama.

The Motorama is part of Chevrolet’s DNA. For 12 years, it served as General Motors’ famed road to feature its innovative breakthroughs in motoring, including the celebrated 1953 Corvette.

Today, the Motorama serves as a stage for Chevrolet Philippines to showcase its strong lineup of vehicles and offer the best deals to its market. This year, TCCCI puts the bowtie brand’s iconic past and present on display in the Motorama kick-off event held last September 1-4, 2017.

On display was the full line-up of Chevy models in the country which includes the mighty new Chevrolet Trailblazer family mid-sized SUV, the new Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck, the sleek new Chevrolet Trax crossover SUV, the stylish Chevrolet Sail subcompact sedan, and the peppy all-new Chevrolet Spark.

An iconic vintage 1955 Chevrolet Task Force truck also took center stage at the Motorama. The vehicle is a testament to the rich, century-strong heritage of Chevy trucks and the smart and robust engineering that the bowtie brand put into its vehicles.

Drive strong

The culminating activity of this year’s Motorama saw the convergence of Chevrolet’s Metro Manila dealers and TCCCI as they drive for a stronger Chevrolet on the brand’s eighth year in the country.

The event was graced by actor-director and Chevrolet brand ambassador, Zoren Legaspi, who talked about how perfect the Trailblazer is for him and his family. Also in attendance was CNN host and Trailblazer owner, James Deakin, who shared his noteworthy experience with the brand. Up-and-coming singer duo and Chevrolet ambassadors, the Perkins Twins, entertained guests, including executives from Chevrolet’s bank partners.

Hit the road with a roar

Chevrolet Philippines continues to offer its all-in low down payment on Chevrolet vehicles through the Chevrolet Truck Month Promo. You may still avail of amazing all-in low down-payment offers on select Chevrolet vehicles:

2017 Chevrolet Colorado – 2017 Colorado 4×2 LT AT, P108,000 all-in low down-payment; and 2017 Colorado 4×2 LTX AT, P138,000 all-in low-down payment;

2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer – 2017 Trailblazer 4×2 LT AT, P88,000 all-in low down-payment; and 2017 Trailblazer 4×2 LTX AT, P168,000 all-in low down-payment.

2016 Chevrolet Trax – 2016 Trax LS AT, P68,000 all-in low down-payment; and 2016 Trax LT AT, P78,000 all-in low down-payment.

Chevrolet Sail – Sail LT MT – P38,000 all-in low down-payment; Sail LT AT, P38,000 all-in low down-payment; Sail LTZ AT, P68,000 all-in low down-payment.

Chevrolet Spark – Spark LT MT, P58,000 all-in low down-payment; Spark LT CVT, P68,000 all-in low down-payment; and Spark LTZ CVT, P78,000 all-in low down-payment.

The Chevrolet Truck Month Promo is extended until September 30, 2017. Promo includes free comprehensive insurance, three-year LTO registration, and Chattel Mortgage fees. Qualification for ownership packages is subject to bank approval. The promo is in partnership with BPI Family Auto Loan, Security Bank, Maybank and Robinsons Bank.

Catch the next leg of the Chevrolet Motorama at SM North EDSA on September 8-10, 2017.

Test drive a Chevrolet now by visiting any authorized Chevrolet dealership store nationwide.