Chevrolet holds Truck Month promo

The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI) is offering rock solid all-in low down-payment promos and cash discounts to its customers through its “The Powered Up Truck Month Promo.”

The promo offers amazing deals for select Chevrolet models including: Chevrolet Trailblazer 4×4 LTZ – P68,000 all-in low down-payment; Chevrolet Trailblazer 4×4 LTZ SE – P88,000 all-in low down-payment; Chevrolet Colorado 4×2 AT – P98,000 all-in low down-payment; Chevrolet Trax LT AT – P60,000 discount on cash purchases; and Chevrolet Captiva 4×2 Diesel – P100,000 discount on cash purchases.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer remains to be the most powerful in the competitive mid-sized SUV segment. It offers a second-generation Duramax turbocharged engine that underscores its outstanding ride and handling and improved fuel efficiency. The 2.8-liter Trailblazer produces 200 horsepower of power at 3,600 rpm and 500 Newton-meters of torque at 2,000 rpm, making it the best in its class. Its classic yet tough and rugged look gives the seven-seater Trailblazer a commanding appeal on the road.

The Chevrolet Colorado goes head to head with its competitors with its off-road truck capability, powerful and versatile truck features and dependable performance. The pick-up truck has a powerful Duramax turbo-diesel engine that delivers 200 hp and 500 Nm of torque – a best-in-its-class power and torque output.

The Chevrolet Trax city-smart crossover SUV caters to the young urbanites looking for a stylish and powerful ride. The Chevy Trax has a sleek and sporty trim, 18-inch alloy rims, and is loaded with street-smart features and technologies, including the Chevrolet MyLink seven-inch color touchscreen infotainment system with Siri Eyes Free. It is powered by a first-in-its-class 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, providing superb performance when exploring the city or driving out of town.

The Chevrolet Captiva is known for its superior ride and handling, commendable SUV capabilities and loads of modern features. With its elegant design, advance technologies and fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine, the Captiva appeals to those who are looking for a modern, compact SUV that has an attractive exterior, luxurious interior and delivers impressive performance.

The Chevrolet Trax and Captiva come with five-year warranty programs, which offer coverage of five years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. The Chevrolet Trailblazer and Chevrolet Colorado come with a special five-year warranty coverage; three-year bumper to bumper warranty plus a two-year warranty on the Power Train or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Chevrolet owners are automatically enrolled in the 24/7 Chevrolet Emergency Roadside Support for three years, with an option to renew on the fourth year of ownership.

The all-in, low down-payment promo for the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Colorado also comes with a free three-year Land Transportation Office registration.

The Powered Up Truck Month Promo will last until October 15, 2016. The Chevrolet Powered Up roadshows will be held at the Alabang Town Center, September 2-3; Robinsons Metro East, September 6-9; SM Fairview, September 11-17; and Bonifacio Global City September 16-18.