Chevrolet introduces 2018 Traverse

When it comes to mid-sized SUVs in the Philippines, the contender of Chevrolet is no other than the Trailblazer, which is a pick-up based brute that has a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel engine that packs a whopping 500 Newton-meter of torque, the leader in its class.

But in the United States, a more refined mid-sized SUV called the Traverse has found a faithful following, who will surely be delighted over the 2018 model.

Chevrolet announced last week that the 2018 Traverse offers technologies to help keep passengers of all ages and lifestyles comfortable and connected. Traverse will deliver what is expected to be best-in-class third-row legroom, maximum cargo room and passenger volume with an enhanced roster of available active safety features.

“The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief, Global Chevrolet. “It’s the mid-sized SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected.”

To goes on sale in the US this fall, the 2018 Traverse will be the fourth updated crossover or SUV from Chevrolet within a year, joining the Trax, Bolt EV and 2018 Equinox, further strengthening the brand’s crossover and SUV line-up.

“Nobody in the industry offers a broader, fresher lineup of SUVs and crossovers than Chevrolet,” said Batey. “From the all-electric Bolt EV to America’s longest-running nameplate, Suburban, we’ve got something for every customer and lifestyle.”

The 2018 Traverse has a new look inspired by Chevrolet’s full-sized SUVs, or sports premium cues such as chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available D-Optic LED headlamps.

Chevrolet is adding two new trim levels for the 2018 Traverse — the sporty RS and luxurious High Country — to offer customers more choices for a personalized appearance.

Bold and refined

The new RS package includes unique, blacked-out exterior cues with a black chrome grille, black bowtie, 20-inch wheels and more.

The High Country trim features premium content and technology, including a unique interior trim featuring Loft Brown leather appointments with suede accents, 20-inch polished wheels, High Country badging, D-Optic headlamps, standard twin-clutch AWD and power-fold third row seats.

“The all-new Traverse blends Chevrolet’s characteristic SUV cues with capability and refinement,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design. “Inside and out, it offers style with a purpose.”

With available seating for up to eight and a longer wheelbase than the current model, the Traverse has few equals in capacity and roominess; it offers best-in-class passenger volume as well as max cargo room at 98.5 cubic feet (2,789 liters). The 2018 Traverse also hands-free power liftgate that activates with the wave of a foot.

A new split-folding second-row seat improves on the Traverse’s original Smart Slide feature. The curbside seat is capable of tipping up and sliding forward, even with a forward-facing child seat in place, to provide open and easy access to the third row. Third-row legroom is expected to be the most spacious in the segment at 33.7 inches (856 millimeters).

Connected and protected

Chevrolet’s latest connectivity technologies include available 7- and 8-inch-diagonal MyLink infotainment systems designed to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Passengers will have access to USB charging ports in all three seating rows, available wireless charging and steering wheel-mounted phone and audio controls. Chevrolet’s Rear Seat Reminder feature is standard on all trim levels.

When it comes to helping to protect passengers, a comprehensive suite of available safety technologies and adaptive crash-avoidance features offers ease of use and added peace of mind, with new available features including: Surround Vision; D-Optic LED headlamps (standard on High Country and Premier); Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning; Front Pedestrian Braking; Forward Collision Alert; and Low and High-Speed Forward Automatic Braking.

Teen Driver is standard, allowing parents to set certain controls and review performance in order to help encourage better driving habits, even when parents are not in the vehicle.

Performance and efficiency

A new 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission is standard. The engine is expected to offer nearly 10 percent more horsepower than the current model and a GM-estimated 25 mpg highway (for front wheel drive variants). The combination also supports an estimated 5,000-pound (2,268-kilogram) trailering capacity when properly equipped.

Sporting the new RS trim, the Traverse will exclusively feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with more maximum torque than the V-6. It is also paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission.

New Traction Mode Select is standard on all models and allows the driver to make real-time adjustments to the vehicle’s driving mode to account for varying road conditions. On available all-wheel drive (AWD) models, it also allows the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, which helps save fuel and enhances refinement.

High Country’s exclusive Advanced AWD system employs twin-clutch technology that optimizes traction for every condition it encounters. It is engineered for optimal performance in wet, snowy and icy conditions, while also providing enhanced stability in dry conditions.