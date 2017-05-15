Chevrolet PH offers hot summer deals

Beat the heat with a cool new ride as Chevrolet Philippines – The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI) – exclusive importer and distributor of Chevrolet automobiles and parts in the country, offers exciting deals with its Summer Power Offers Promo.

The promo offers cash savings on select Chevrolet models:

· 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4×2 LT AT – P90,000 cash savings;

· 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4×2 LT AT – P50,000 cash savings;

· 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT AT – P75,000 cash savings;

· Chevrolet Sail 1.5L LT AT – P80,000 cash savings; and

· Chevrolet Sail 1.5L LTZ AT – P60,000 cash savings.

The new 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The new 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer mid-sized SUV brings together superior levels of refinement, styling, safety, comfort and technology to meet the versatile demands of increasingly discerning motorists. It boasts of a refined exterior and newly designed dashboard, but still maintains its powerful performance on the road with its 2.8-liter Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.

The new Trailblazer features the latest 8-inch touchscreen Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System that has Bluetooth connectivity and multiple smartphone OS compatibility. It also has a remote engine start function that cools down the cabin on these hot days. Enjoy P90,000 cash savings on the new 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4×2 LT AT.

The new 2017 Chevrolet Colorado

With its redefined design, excellent handling and serious off-road capability, the new 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is truly a tough and capable pickup truck that matches any lifestyle. The Chevrolet Colorado boasts a tough yet sophisticated appearance, making it an ideal truck for work and play. It has best-in-class power at 200 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of Torque, class-leading 800-millimeter wading depth, and class-leading 1-ton payload and 3.5-ton towing capacity.

The new 2017 Chevrolet Colorado comes with a host of active and safety features, plus a remote engine start function that is useful during hot weather. Enjoy P50,000 cash savings on the new 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4×2 LT AT.

Chevrolet Trax

The Chevrolet Trax is a stylish crossover SUV that is packed with safety features, efficient performance and up-to-date technology. It has a class-leading array of advanced safety systems including six airbags, panic brake assist, roll over Mitigation, electronic stability control and hill descent control. Its segment-first 1.4-liter turbocharged engine provides efficiency in city driving and power on the open road.

The Chevrolet Trax also comes with a seven-inch touchscreen Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System with Siri Eyes Free that allows hands-free connectivity, wherever you are on the road. Enjoy P75,000 cash savings on the 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT.

Chevrolet Sail

The Chevrolet Sail provides a comfortable and smooth driving experience for those long out-of-town drives. It is powered by either a 1.3-liter engine with 5-speed manual transmission, or a 1.5-liter engine with four-speed automatic transmission.

It boasts of a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch gunmetal alloy wheels, sunroof and advanced safety features such as anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, and driver and passenger airbags. Enjoy P80,000 cash savings on the Chevrolet Sail 1.5L LT AT or P60,000 cash savings on the Chevrolet Sail 1.5L LTZ AT.

Chevrolet Complete Care

Chevrolet vehicles come with the Chevrolet Complete Care Program to give you a worry-free drive.

The Chevrolet Trax and Chevrolet Sail come with a five-year warranty program, which offers coverage of five years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. The Chevrolet Trailblazer and Colorado come with a special five-year warranty coverage: three-year bumper to bumper warranty plus a two-year warranty on the Power Train or 100,000 kilometer, whichever comes first.

Chevrolet vehicles also come with automatic enrollment to the 24/7 Chevrolet Emergency Roadside Support for three years, access to 24/7 Customer Care Hotline, guaranteed one-hour express service for select services, and non-stop service for the always on-the-go Chevy owner.

Avail of the Chevrolet Summer Power Offers Promo until June 30, 2017. Per DTI-FTEB Permit No.5019, Series of 2017.

Test drive a Chevrolet now by visiting any authorized Chevrolet dealership store nationwide.