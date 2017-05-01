Chevron introduces Visa payWave, launches ‘Drive Away a Millionaire’ promo

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), is enhancing Filipino motorists’ gas-up experience with the introduction of Visa payWave contactless payment technology. Visa cardholders can wave their cards in front of readers to pay for Caltex fuel – no swiping, signing or PIN needed.

Visa cardholders purchasing Caltex fuel worth up to P2,000 at participating Caltex stations nationwide can now enjoy the same fast and secure transactions without the need to input PINs or sign credit card receipts. They can simply wave their Visa payWave cards in front of the Visa payWave readers.

“As the global payments leader, Visa always wants to reduce friction in the payment process. We are excited to partner with Chevron Philippines once again to bring seamless customer experience to motorists. Visa payWave is much quicker, more secure and more convenient than cash,” said Stuart Tomlinson, Visa Country Manager, Philippines and Guam.

“Motorists gassing up using Visa payWave will definitely be able to experience quicker service in our forecourts. Motorists can transact securely and with ease, knowing that they remain in control of their card at all times,” said CPI Country Chairman Peter Morris. “To excite consumers to try our latest innovation, we’re also holding a promotion that’s sure to give added value to their fuel purchase,” he added.

To kick off the partnership, Chevron, together with Visa, will be holding the “Drive Away a Millionaire” promo from April 21 to July 31. Visa cardholders using Visa payWave to purchase any Caltex fuel (Platinum with Techron, Silver with Techron, and Diesel with Techron D) at participating stations will get the chance to win Visa card credit worth P1 million! Three lucky motorists will also receive 1-year Starcash worth P100, 000.

Each Caltex fuel-up using Visa payWave will entitle motorists to three raffle entries for every P500 payment increment. Meanwhile, each Visa contact transaction is equivalent to one raffle entry.

Motorists gassing up at Caltex can also get an instant prize of P50 discount to be deducted outright from their fuel purchase.

Caltex with Techron contains the new Clean & Glide. This technology lessens friction thus reducing wear and tear between key engine components and helps provide enhanced engine protection, improved fuel economy and maximized power with continued use over time, all key in helping provide a more reliable motoring experience.