Chewable vitamins for little explorers

Help support your child’s cognitive development. Multivitamins for kids—Scott’s DHA Gummies is a rich source of DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), which is an essential fatty acid for healthy brain development, and normal brain growth in children. Available in delicious orange and strawberry flavours, Scott’s DHA Gummies provides 15percent of the recommended intake of DHA+EPA per daily serving of threee gummies, based on the guidelines from WHO and FAO.

The DHA Gummies helps moms give their child the right foundations to flourish and build their future. DHA is an important building block of the brain, and a well-functioning brain supports a child’s cognitive abilities such as learning, attention, memory and problem solving. With each gummy microencapsulated with a patented technology that locks in the goodness of fish oil without the unpleasant taste and smell, moms would have an easy time giving their kids Scott’s DHA Gummies every day.

“By the age of six, a child’s brain by weight is already 90 percent developed. It is therefore crucial for children during their early years to take DHA to help their brain development,” said Jon Derrick Lee, Country Head for Skin Health and Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Philippines. “But we understand that some moms might find it difficult for their growing child to drink milk, or struggle to eat DHA-rich foods such as fish. Scott’s DHA Gummies is a perfect supplement to a child’s diet to ensure he gets DHA in a convenient and yummy format.”