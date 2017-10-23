Chiang Kai Shek, La Salle-Antipolo advance in WBL

Chiang Kai Shek College and La Salle College of Antipolo dealt first loses to their foes over the weekend to gain the early leads in their respective groups in the 30th Women’s Basketball League (WBL) at the Xavier School gym.

The Chiang Kai Shek teens crushed their rivals from the Dalig National High School, 82-48, for their second win in as many games and the early lead in Group A of the 18-Under Competitive Division of this tournament organized by the Best Center, sponsored by MILO and supported by Rain or Shine Elasto Paints, Chris Sports and Sklz.

It was the first loss in two games for the Dalig cagebelles.

La Salle College-Antipolo, meanwhile also dropped Escuela de Sophia to 1-1 via a 66-61 squeaker for their second win and the lead in Group B of the same division.

De la Salle-Zobel smothered St. Paul College-Pasig (0-2), 69-22, for its debut win in Group B.

Winners in the 18-Under Developmental Division were Immaculate Conception Academy and St. Scholastica’s Academy in Group A; Jubilee Christian Academy in Group B; St. Mary’s College-QC and New Era High School in Group C; and La Salle College-Antipolo and Quezon City Academy in Group D.

De la Salle-College of St. Benilde clipped Assumption College,, 83-42, in the lone 25-Under game.