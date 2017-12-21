CHIC AHOY!

Furla

Bags from Furla’s Cruise 2018 collection are reinterpreted as characters in the digitally led Furla Society campaign. The setting is a beautiful bar setting, with each protagonist interacting with a handsome Italian barman. Their characters reflect the bags, from bold and colourful to serene and beautiful: from confident and sassy to dark and mysterious and more. The production was shot by video director Ujin Lin and stills photographer Nico Bustos, under the creative direction of Wednesday London.

Furla, exclusively distributed in the country by Stores Specialists, Inc., is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza.