Chicago rolls out the red carpet

Automakers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts from around the world revved up for the 2018 Chicago Auto Show (CAS). Referred to as the Unites States’ largest and best-attended auto show, held annually at McCormick Place, the CAS flung its doors open to the public last February 10 to 19.

Dignitaries and show officials were in attendance during the ribbon cutting ceremony on opening day that officially started the 110th edition of the Chicago Auto Show, the longest-running auto show in North America. Consumers were once again treated to more than one million square feet of exhibit space, appearances from celebrities and sports icons, and interactive displays for the whole family.

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show never fails to give visitors exclusive access to nearly 1,000 of the newest and most exciting vehicles, including more than a dozen vehicles that made their global or North American debuts during the Media Preview. These included the much-anticipated 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, Fiat 500, 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon and Edge Titanium Elite, Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra TRD Pro models and Slingshot Grand Touring Limited Edition. Two winter-themed concept vehicles from Nissan were also unveiled, the Nissan Armada Snow Patrol concept and the 370Zki concept, and Subaru celebrated its 50th anniversary with the release of special edition automobiles across its entire 2018 line-up.

In addition to the latest production, concept, and exotic vehicles, the show is packed with opportunities for attendees to get behind the wheel. Seven outdoor ride-and-drive experiences hosted by Cadillac, Ford, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and the Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition offered an up-close look into the most recent cars, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles to hit the market. Three indoor test-driving tracks, including Camp Jeep, Kia’s SUV Gym, and Toyota’s Camry Thrill Ride, highlighted cutting-edge technologies and vehicle capabilities right from the show floor. New and returning exhibits across the show floor, including numerous driving simulators, offer fans the fun and interactive experiences they’ve come to expect in Chicago.

“The Chicago Auto Show is a consumer-driven show unlike any other automotive expo in the world,” said John Hennessy, 2018 Chicago Auto Show chairman. “We offer visitors unfettered access to vehicles and unique, hands-on experiences that enable them to make informed purchase decisions down the road.”

“With new and exciting exhibits from nearly every manufacturer on the show floor, the 2018 Chicago Auto Show has something for everyone,” he added.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Fans of the Chicago Auto Show’s Facebook page were once again able to watch the vehicle revels and news conferences along with their favorite reporters in real time via Facebook Live.

The Chicago Auto Show continued to offer new and exciting opportunities for fans to get into the action through social media. New and returning digital experiences included the official Chicago Auto Show mobile app, a virtual tour guide taking fans behind the scenes; #CAS18 BUZZHUB, a social engagement space featuring real-time news feeds and impressive photo backdrops, powered by Cars.com; and ongoing social media contests throughout the show floor, accessible by following the Chicago Auto Show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than one million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night.

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show is officially sanctioned by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. Founded in Paris in 1919, it is known as the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs.