Chicken prices drop

THE prices of chicken have gone down in public markets as consumers avoided buying poultry products because of the bird flu outbreak reported in Pampanga.

On Monday, the cost of chicken in Farmers Market in Cubao went down by P15, from P160 a kilo to P145.

Marilyn Napoles, a vendor at the city’s public market, said she had no choice but to slash their prices because customers refused to buy chicken.

“Sa ngayon di talaga kami kumikita. Bukod sa tumumal [ang benta], nagbawas din kami ng order sa supplier naming (Today our sales plunged. So we had to cut our order from the supplier),” she said.

“Wala naman po akong ibang pinagkakakitaan kaya tiis tiis na lang (I have no other source of income so I have to bear this out),” she added.

Dennis Dionisio, a vendor at the Kamuning Public Market, said that from P8,000, his earnings were greatly reduced to P2,000 today.

“Kapag may tumatawad ginagawa ko pa ngang P140 para lang kumita (When someone haggles I lower the price to P140 just to have a little income,” Dionisio said.

Health officials have assured the public that eating chicken is safe as long as it is cooked well.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said prices of whole chicken went down from P150 to P130 to P135 per kilo.

Undersecretary Teodoro Pascua said since prices are determined by demand, there is no telling if prices will continue to drop.

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) earlier said a monitoring of wet markets in Metro Manila showed that retail prices of chicken went down to P135 per kilo from the average P160 per kilo.

Wholesale prices of chicken also decreased to P110 per kilo from P125.

San Miguel Pure Foods, one of the country’s biggest supplier of chicken, said it is working closely with the Bureau of Animal Industry and other concerned agencies to help prevent the spread of the bird flu virus.

The company said its poultry farms remain free of avian flu because it utilizes state-of-the-art Climate Controlled System (CCS) that protects broilers from contact with wild birds.

The cool environment inside the houses provides broilers greater protection against respiratory infection and increased resistance to viruses, it said.

with GLEE JALEA