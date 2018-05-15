Chief Justice Sereno’s ouster and the strangulation of Philippine democracy

No matter what you think of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, her ouster was a catastrophe for democratic institutions and the rule of law in the Philippines. By allowing the quo warranto petition against her, the Supreme Court exchanged its independence and integrity for subservience, dishonor and shame.

It is not the first time that the Supreme Court traded its soul. In 1973, the court upheld President Ferdinand Marcos’ proclamation of Martial Law and legally buttressed the new Constitution he imposed. Marcos wanted the judiciary to bend to the will of the executive. Like a true strongman, he especially desired collaboration between these two branches of government and compelled the justices of the time to agree. Their decision trashed the judiciary, put an end to civil liberties, laid waste to the democratic principle of separation of powers, and paved the way for dictatorial rule for over a decade.

In her book Shadow of Doubt: Probing the Supreme Court (2010), the eminent journalist Marites Dañguilan Vitug casts some light on how Supreme Court justices operate and reminds us of the work they do. They hear the nation’s most important cases. These are stories about freedoms and their violations. As Vitug eloquently says, they are stories that write the “autobiography of a country.” Secondly, it is the responsibility of justices to interpret the Constitution and with them rests the final word. They are the final arbiter of legal conflicts and check the acts of Congress and the executive. Through their decisions, justices are able to bring stability to a country. Little wonder then that they are often extolled as “the conscience of a people” and referred to as the “Gods of Padre Faura,” after the Manila street where the Supreme Court building is located.

But the venerable aura of probity, honesty and integrity that clothes a justice, we learn, is hard won. Governed by a strict code of ethics and court restrictions, a justice’s life, Vitug explains, is circumscribed, lonely, even “monastic” in nature. It’s a life distinguished by seclusion, or what she calls an “instinct to conceal,” and a culture of secrecy and strict confidentiality. Since they strive to function untainted by political opinion, justices never hold press conferences, rarely appear on television and submit to interviews. As a rule, too, justices do not socialize publicly. Throughout his career, Justice Artemio Panganiban limited his presence in social gatherings to special family events, sports competitions, and social functions with other members of the judiciary. “Confidentiality protects the court from the influence of outsiders,” writes Vitug, while concealment fuels the mystique of professionalism, and strengthens and enhances the power of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Sereno is accused of violating court ethics, corruption and lacking in integrity. It was alleged that she had not regularly and fully disclosed her assets and liabilities. She was accused of spending money that was not hers. Among her most outrageous extravagances, it was alleged, was a bullet-proof luxury car, overseas trips with an outsize entourage in tow, and flying first-class.

There was also talk of her being slightly unhinged. The results of her psychological tests were leaked. She was, reportedly, possessed of an outsized sense of entitlement and inflated grandiosity. Worse, she invoked God’s will far too often and claimed He was on her side. “Only God put me in this position,” she is quoted as saying. Philippine society teems with Christian fundamentalists and evangelicals who mouth much the same words. But this was far too unbecoming for a Supreme Court justice, it seems.

As Chief Justice, Sereno could only be removed from her post by impeachment, a process that must involve the House of Representatives and the Senate. She was denied this. As this tawdry saga unfolded, we learned that many of her peers resented her appointment. She had leap-frogged over the rules of hierarchy and experience and had taken her place, rather too proudly, at the center of the table. Her incensed colleagues enthusiastically drew out their daggers. Instead of undergoing the impeachment process, which was her due, she was instead, ignominiously torn to shreds by her peers.

At what point did President Duterte realize that the antagonism and envy of Sereno’s fellow justices could be exploited? When did he discover that collegial resentment was the Chief Justice’s Achilles’ heel? He cursed her. He pronounced her to be an enemy of the nation; threatened to strike her with his fists; exhorted Congress and her colleagues to strip her of her post. Sereno had defied his orders. She voted against martial law in Mindanao and a hero’s burial for Marcos. For doing so, Duterte made her pay. He incited the mob.

The story of Sereno’s downfall is marked by dark drama and the fever of human passion. It is a plot that seems so far removed from the cool, forbidding neutrality of a judge’s life. The real tragedy however, is not the destruction of the Chief Justice’s career.

The Supreme Court allowed an act that was patently unconstitutional. Our collective historical experience can tell us what to expect. When the highest judges in the land disregard the rule of law, when judicial independence is bartered away, when democracy is strangled, it is the beginning of a truly fearful time.

