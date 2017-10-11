Chiefs aim to fortify F4 bid

Arellano University seeks to boost its Final Four bid when it squares off with ousted University of Perpetual Help System DALTA today in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Chiefs take on the Altas in the game day opener at 2 p.m.

Arellano is coming off back-to-back wins that kept them in contention for the last playoff berth.

The last season’s runner-up demolished College of Saint Benilde, 95-65, last week before pulling off an 85-79 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos just two days ago.

With their latest victory, the Chiefs gained a share of the fifth spot with the Golden Stags as both carry a 7-9 win-loss record.

Main man Kent Salado, however, suffered a leg injury early in the fourth period of the Legarda-based team’s previous outing, rendering him doubtful to play in today’s game.

But Arellano head coach Jerry Codiñera assures that they will continue their playoff push with or without their top gunner.

“We’ll just be ready (if Salado would not be able to play). With or without Kent we will definitely fight,” said Codiñera.

Michael Cañete, Levi Dela Cruz and Richard Abanes stepped up in the absence of Salado last game as they led the charge for the Chiefs in the final stretch.

Perpetual, on the other hand, is just looking to make a strong season finish as it tries to improve its 4-11 slate.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College hopes to keep its dying playoff hopes alive against also-ran Saint Benilde in their 4 p.m. collision.

The Generals (6-10) still have a slim chance to enter the postseason while the cellar-dwelling Blazers (3-12) are just out to spoil their opponents’ campaign.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA