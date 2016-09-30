Chiefs cut down Cards, Altas force do-or-die match

Arellano University wasted no time elimi-nating Mapua Institute of Technology,

92-80, to claim the first seat in the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 men’s basketball tournament on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate Jio Jalalon fired 22 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while Lervin Flores also sizzled with 22 points, 10 boards and three blocks to tow the Chiefs to their second finals appearance since joining the league in 2009.

“We’re happy that our hardwork paid off. We’re back in the finals and we need to prepare for that big battle. Whoever is well prepared will have a strong chance of winning [the title],” said Arellano head coach Jerry Codiñera.

Kent Salado delivered 13 markers and Donald Gumaru added 10 for the Chiefs who dominated the shaded area with 60 rebounds against the Cardinals’ 46.

Reigning MVP Allwell Oraeme posted 20 points and 24 rebounds but it wasn’t good enough to save the Cardinals.

Arellano made it to the finals in Season 90 but lost to San Beda College in the best-of-three championship showdown (65-74 in Game 1 and 70-89 in Game 2).

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta shocked top seed San Beda College, 87-83, to force a do-or-die in the other semifinals showdown.

Gab Dagangon posted a career-high 27 points on top of five rebounds and a couple of assists as the Altas erased San Beda’s twice-to-beat edge.

Nigerian Bright Akhuetie, who just served a one-game suspension, bounced back with a double-double output of 15 points and 11 boards while Daryl Singontiko added 15 markers. Jack Hao and Genmar Ilagan chipped in eight points each.

“This win made up for all our past heartaches, it was really a special moment. But we can’t celebrate fully yet because there is still one game to be won on Tuesday,” said Perpetual Help head coach Jimwell Gican.

Perpetual Help had a sterling 60.34 shooting percentage built on 35-of-58 clip—the league’s highest percentage this season—far from San Beda’s 40.51 (32-of-79).

Robert Bolick led San Beda with 21 points while Amiel Soberano scored 16, Arnaud Noah nailed 14 and Davon Potts got 12. Javee Mocon was limited to eight points in 32-minute of action so as Roldan Sara, who scored just two points in 25 minutes.

“We had a bad start and we have to give credit to Perpetual Help for playing really good defense. We were just outplayed at the start of the game. We would definitely give everything on Tuesday,” said San Beda coach Jamike Jarin.

The Perpetual Help-San Beda rubber match will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

In juniors, Mapua earned the first finals slot by ousting CSB-La Salle Greenhills, 88-81, as six players finished in double digits including Will Gozum’s 16 points.

Romuel Junsay and Juaquin Garcia fired 12 each, Michael Enriquez and Brian Lacap posted 11 apiece, while Bryan Samudio contributed 10 points and 17 boards.

The Red Robins will face the winner between Arellano and San Beda.

The fourth-seeded Arellano stayed alive after stunning top pick and former twice-to-beat holder San Beda, 89-84, with Lars Sunga leading the charge with 16 points.

Guilmer Dela Torre and Aaron Fermin provided the needed backup with 15 points each along with Carlo Abadeza and Jayson Danas, who combined for 24 points.

Seniors:

PERPETUAL (87) – Dagangon 27, Akhuetie 15, Singontiko 15, Hao 8, Ilagan 8, Coronel 6, Pido 6, Sadiwa 2, Eze 0, Gallardo 0, Mangalino 0.

SAN BEDA (83) – Bolick 21, Soberano 16, Noah 14, Potts 12, Mocon 8, Adamos 6, Optana 2, Prebitero 2, Sara 2, Alas 0, Bonsubre 0, Carlos 0, Navarro 0, Tongco 0.

Quarterscores: 21-9, 41-36, 60-62, 87-83.

ARELLANO (92) – Jalalon 22, Flores 22, Salado 13, Gumaru 10, Meca 5, Nicholls 5, Cadavis 4, Villoria 4, Holts 3, Enriquez 2, Aguilar 2, Gupilan 0

MAPUA (80) – Oraeme 20, Estrella 15, Isit 14, Eriobu 11, Raflores 7, Menina 6, Orquina 4, Victoria 3, Biteng 0, Bunag 0, Aguirre 0

Quarterscores: 27-18, 49-42, 69-57, 92-80

Juniors:

MIT (88)—Gozum 16, Junsay 12, Garcia 12, Enriquez 11, Lacap 11, Samudio 10, Salenga 9, Bonifacio 6, Dagta 1, Escamis 0.

CSB-LSGH (81)—Naboa 17, Mallinllin 16, Espinosa 16, Cagulangan 10, Marcos 9, David 8, Pedrosa 2, Lao 2, Lepalam 1, Cruz 0, Magpantay 0, Belgica 0.

Quarterscores: 21-23, 38-37, 63-63, 88-81.

ARELLANO (89)—Sunga 16, Dela Torre 15, Fermin 15, Abadeza 14, Danas 10, Batilier 7, Espiritu 5, Tamayo 3, Domingo 2, Dulatre 1, Velasco 1, Fornis 0, De Leon 0, Camarillo 0, Dimaunahan 0.

SAN BEDA (84)—Abu Hijle 15, Etrata 15, Nayve 15, Tagala 8, Mahinay 8, Nelle 6, Dela Rosa 6, Obenza 5, Alfaro 2, Lagumen 2, Garcia 2, Barbero 0.

Quartersscores: 18-25, 37-49, 60-64, 89-84.