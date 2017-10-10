Chiefs down Stags, stay in Final Four hunt

Arellano University (AU), despite the absence of Kent Salado in the fourth period, toppled San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), 85-79, to stay in contention for the last Final Four spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Advertisements

Michael Cañete, Zach Nichols and Levi Dela Cruz stepped up and came through with a combined 16 points when the Chiefs’ main gunner Salado got injured early in the final frame.

With the victory, Arellano improved to a 7-9 win-loss record, tying San Sebastian on the fifth spot.

Salado finished with 22 points while Cañete and Dela Cruz added 15 and 10 markers respectively for the Legarda-based squad.

Allyn Bulanadi and RK Ilagan led the Golden Stags with 14 points apiece while JM Calma contributed 12 markers. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

Arellano (85)- Salado 22, Cañete 15, Dela Cruz 10, Nicholls 9, Viloria 8, Abanes 6, Flores 4, Meca 4, Alcoriza 3, Concepcion 2, Enriquez 2, Taywan 0.

SSC-R (79)- Bulanadi 14, Ilagan 14, Calma 12, Gayosa 9, Navarro 9, Calisaan 7, Capobres 7, Costelo 3, David 2, Mercado 2, Baetiong 0, Quipse 0, Valdez 0.

Quarterscores: 20-19; 38-33; 60-52; 85-79