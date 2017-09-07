Chiefs survive Heavy Bombers in double overtime

Arellano University unleashed a decisive 10-0 blast in the second overtime to outlast Jose Rizal University (JRU), 115-109, and keep its Final Four hopes alive in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 senior basketball on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Kraniel Villoria fired a three-pointer to ignite the Chiefs’ 10-0 blast at the start of the second extra inning to erect a 110-100 cushion with three minutes left.

The Chiefs were never seriously challenged since then to improve their win-loss record to 4-6.

“We made some stops aside from the prayer shot of Zach (Nichols),” said Arellano coach Jerry Codinera, referring to Nichols’ difficult game-tying three-pointer that knotted the count at 100-all with only two seconds left in the first overtime.

“We were able to regroup and got some energy from our bench,” he added.

Rence Alcoriza finished with 23 points while Kent Salado and Levin Flores added 17 points apiece to lead the Chiefs.

Teytey Teodoro led all scorers with 30 markers before fouling out midway in the second overtime. The Heavy Bombers dropped to 6-4.

In the seniors game, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA banked on Prince Eze, Gab Dagangon and Jeff Coronel in overtime to defeat Colegio San Juan de Letran, 88-82, for its fourth victory against six losses.

Eze tallied 21 points and 19 rebounds, Genmar Ylagan had 18 points and Coronel added 10 points to lead the Altas, who dealt the Knights their fifth loss in 10 games.

Dagangon and Eze hit a jumper each to put the Altas on top 84-78 lead with 40 ticks left in overtime and Perpetual was never threatened since then.

The Altas were poised of winning the game in regulation after leading 75-72 Letran’s Bong Quinto hit a crucial trey with 4.4 ticks left and tied the count at 75-all.

Dagangon, who had 21 points also, muffed a potential game-winning jumper to send the game in overtime.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Management Committee led by chairman Fr. Glyn Ortega denied the appeal of San Beda College and upheld the one-game suspension against Red Lions head coach Boyet Fernandez and players Robert Bolick and Clint Doliguez.

The league also suspended CSB’s Carlo Young for his disqualifying foul on Bolick at the end of the game.

Scores:

Second Game

AU 115- Alcoriza 23, Flores 17, Salado 17, Taywan 15, Canete 12, Concepcion 9, Enriquez 9, Nichols 5, Viloria 5, Abanes 3, dela Cruz 0, Meca 0, Filart 0

JRU 109- Teodoro 30, Mendoza 24, Bordon 13, AbdulRazak 10, Gropse 10, Sawat 9, Poutouochi 4, Lasquety 4, dela Virgen 3 David 2, Mate 0

Quarterscore: 18-20; 43-39; 68-64; 89-all (OT); 100-all (2OT); 115-109

First Game

Perpetual Help 88- Eze 21, Dagangon 21, Ylagan 18, Coronel 10 Pido 9, Cabiltes 4, Hao 3, Yuhico 2, Mangalino 0, Sadiwa 0, Clemente 0, Lucente 0, Tamayo 0

Letran 82- Calvo 21, Quinto 15, Nambatac 15, Vacaro 9, Balanza 8, Taladua 7, Bernabe 3, Mandreza 2, Gedaria 2, Pamulaklakin 0, Balagasay 0, De Villa 0, Caralipio 0, Pascual 0

Quarterscores: 18-12, 32-33; 57-52; 75-75; 88-82 (OT).