Chikka to shut down free SMS service

No more Chikka-han

Free SMS messaging app Chikka is closing shop this March after operating for 20 years. No reason was given by the company for its closure of its service that became popular during the advent of SMS and mobile phones in the Philippines.

A message was given to users this past week that Chikka would remain operational only until March 31. Their posted message read, “Hello, mga Ka-Chikka! Salamat sa dalawang dekadang pagtangkilik sa Chikka SMS services! With a sad heart, gusto naming iparating na hanggang March 31, 2018 na lang magagamit ang free text sa website at app. Para sa iba pang concerns, mag-email lang sa mailto:support@chikka.comsupport@chikka.com.” (Hello, Chikka users! Thank you for 20 years of using Chikka SMS services! With a sad heart, we want to let you know that you can only use the free text in the website and app until March 31, 2018. For other others, email