Child killed, 2 wounded in Sulu as uprooted tree falls on homes

A CHILD was killed and two others were wounded in Sulu after an uprooted tree fell on the victims due to the bad weather caused by Tropical Storm “Paolo”, government-run disaster agencies said.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) identified the fatality as Nor Azizah Ganih, 6.

The two injured were Aldren Jamel Pedring, 8 and Arnisa Pedrong, 6.

Raylindo Aniñon, director of the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), recorded the victims.

Aniñon’s report also includes rebuilding about 193 houses that were partially damaged by Tropical Storm “Paolo” and 51 others that were totally damaged.

The nine municipalities in Sulu are: Tapul, Pata, Kalingalang Caluang, Pandami, Pangutaran, Banguingui, Parang, Panamao and Hji Panglima Tahil.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also said that Tawi-Tawi residents were displaced due to the heavy rains spawned by the tropical storm.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokeswoman, said, however, that there was no estimate yet as to how many households have been displaced by “Paolo.”

“We already discussed that there were displacements but we still do not have the number if how many were displaced,” Marasigan told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

The NDRRMC also monitored incidents of flooding, landslides and power outage in the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Misamis Oriental and Zamboanga City.

“Likewise, report on the declaration of State of Calamity in Zamboanga City due to continuous heavy rains was monitored and shall be confirmed through a resolution,” Marasigan said in a statement also Friday. DEMPSEY REYES