Child up for sale after failed ransom bid rescued from kidnappers

A THREE-year-old girl could have ended up being a beggar on the streets if she were not rescued by police after her parents could not pay the P3,000 ransom demanded by her abductors.

Police in Las Pinas and Cavite arrested two individuals in a series of operations after kidnapping and allegedly trying to sell the child, Princess Louisana Bumatay, for P8,000.

Southern Police District Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario identified the suspects as Giselle Omaya, jobless, a resident of Mabolo, Bacoor City; and Cerio Cinollete, a jeepney barker in Binakayan, Kawit.

“Princess was kidnapped last December 30, 2017 in Las Pinas but was only reported to the authorities on January 2, 2018,” Apolinario said.

After several operations, the woman suspect was initially arrested in Zapote, Las Pinas. She admitted to the crime and divulged the names of her accomplices and their location in Cavite, leading to the arrest of the other suspect and the recovery of the minor.

The suspects admitted to the kidnapping of Bumatay, whom they initially held for ransom but later decided to sell her.

“Either ipapa-tubos or ibebenta sana ‘yong bata. Pero hindi nag-prosper iyong plano ng mga suspects kaya gagawin na lang daw sana nila pagpapalimos sa kalye,” Apolinario said in a text message.

(The kidnappers wanted to either sell the kid or demand ransom. But the plan didn’t prosper so they wanted her to beg on the streets.)

“The suspects plan to sell the child for P8,000 to P10,000 after the parents failed to pay the ransom of P3,000,” he added. “They could earn more by teaching the kid to beg on the streets.”

Princess has since been returned to her parents, Nicasio and Daisylyn Bumatay, who are both jobless.

Police are now investigating if the kidnappers have other accomplices or if they are working for a bigger syndicate.