China asks UN, global community to respect PH sovereignty

CHINA urged the international community, including the United Nations (UN), to respect the sovereignty of the Philippines and look at the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and terrorism in an unbiased way.

Chinese foreign Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang made the statement in reaction to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein’s comment that President Rodrigo Duterte needed to submit himself to psychiatric examination.

Al Hussein was reacting to a move by the Duterte administration to include UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Victoria Tauli-Corpuz in the list of 600 individuals to be declared as terrorists.

“Anyone without bias can see that President Duterte has made positive efforts since assuming office to combat drug-related crimes as well as terrorism, develop the national economy, and improve people’s livelihood,” Lu said.

He added that these efforts by the Duterte government have effectively protected and promoted the Filipino people’s fundamental rights to security and development.

“Relevant sides of the international community, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, shall respect the sovereignty of the Philippines and the will of its people,” Lu said during the regular press briefing Monday.

Instead of criticizing the Philippine government, its fight against illegal drugs and terrorism should be viewed in a “comprehensive, unbiased and objective way, and support its efforts to move forward its human rights cause in light of its national conditions.”

Lu said the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should fulfill its duties within the framework set out by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Senators both in the majority and minority blocs have decried the “insulting” statements of the UN official, saying he should refrain from making personal insults against a country or a head of a member state.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said being with the UN for a long time, Al-Hussein should not easily lose patience and resort to making insults.

“As far as I know the salaries of UN officials come from the contributions of member nations. Attacking a member nation is a big no-no,” Pimentel added.

Even Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon was offended by the statement, saying that even if he was with the opposition, he would not want the Philippine president to be insulted on a personal level. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA