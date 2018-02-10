China Bank 2017 profit jumps 15%

LISTED China Banking Corp. said its earnings for full-year 2017 jumped 15 percent, buoyed by the robust performance of its core and fee-based businesses.

In a disclosure on Friday, China Bank said consolidated net income hit P7.4 billion versus the P6.45 billion recorded in 2016, translating to a 9.90 percent return on equity and 1.11 percent return on assets.

“We grew as projected and I am pleased that our strong fundamentals and solid organic growth gave us the platform to meet the opportunities and challenges in 2018,” China Bank President William Whang was quoted as saying in the statement.

Net interest income also increased by 17 percent to P20 billion, driven by a double-digit or 17 percent growth of its loan portfolio and stable net interest margin of 3.09 percent.

Gross loans grew by P65 billion to P454 billion due to strong demand across all segments, particularly consumer loans, which jumped 25 percent, and corporate loans, which rose 19 percent.

Total deposits expanded by 17 percent to P635 billion, while low-cost funds jumped 24 percent to P343 billion, raising the checking and savings accounts ratio to 54 percent.

Whang said 2017 served as a “pivotal year” for the development of the group as its subsidiaries China Bank Savings tripled its net income in the period while China Bank Capital recorded a 25 percent profit growth.

Total assets soared 19 percent to P752 billion.

Founded in 1920, China Bank is the country’s first privately owned local commercial bank and is now the sixth largest private universal bank in terms of assets. As of end-2016, China Bank was operating 541 branches nationwide, including 150 CBS branches.