China brings badminton big guns to Bangkok for Thomas and Uber Cups

BANGKOK: Team China is hoping for a clean sweep of this year’s Thomas and Uber cups in Bangkok, sending in men’s badminton big guns Chen Long, Shi Yuqui and Lin Dan as their women shuttlers aim for a fourth win on the spin. The prestigious biennial event, which starts Sunday, brings together 16 top teams from five continents for a week of intense competition for the men’s Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup, which is contested by the women.

AFP