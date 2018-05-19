China brings badminton big guns to Bangkok for Thomas and Uber Cups

BANGKOK: Team China is hoping for a clean sweep of this year’s Thomas and Uber cups in Bangkok, sending in men’s badminton big guns Chen Long, Shi Yuqui and Lin Dan as their women shuttlers aim for a fourth win on the spin. The prestigious biennial event, which starts Sunday, brings together 16 top teams from five continents for a week of intense competition for the men’s Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup, which is contested by the women.
AFP
China brings badminton big guns to Bangkok for Thomas and Uber Cups0
