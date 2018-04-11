China commits 500 RMB in economic, infra aid to PH — Palace

CHINA has pledged 500 million Renminbi (RMB) or about P3.8 billion in grants to the Philippines, Malacañang said on Wednesday, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday in Hainan.



Duterte and Xi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Boao for Asia Forum before the President left for Hong Kong to touch base with thousands of Filipino workers in the Special Administrative Region.

“As a result of this agreement, there was a grant of a 500 million RNB or equivalent to 3.8 billion given to the Philippines by China in terms of economic and infrastructure assistance,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference in Hong Kong.



“Of course, both the Philippines and China acknowledged that they will soon sign a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road initiative,” he added, referring to Xi’s signature foreign policy plan to build a new “Silk Road” of infrastructure.



Roque said Duterte and Xi also discussed the issue on the South China Sea, in which the Chinese leader cited the need to ensure stability in the disputed waters.



He said the two leaders also discussed possible cooperation in offshore oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters.



“In the bilateral talks, it was actually President Xi who mentioned the West Philippine Sea issue, although he highlighted the need to focus on promoting stability in the region, and strengthening communication to avoid untoward incidents,” Roque said.



“There was also a positive mention of continuing joint offshore oil development in the area,” the Palace official added.



Meanwhile, Roque said that Duterte was not taking sides in the possible trade war between China and the United States, but told Xi that it’s high time for Beijing to “defend the east.”



“There was no mentioned from whom but of course this was in relation to the possible trade war between the China and the United States.

He (Duterte) basically reiterated we’re not siding but everyone in Boao was emphasizing on the need to further strengthen globalization and the need to further speed up trade liberalization to benefit everyone rather than a return to isolationist trade policies,” Roque said.



“Everyone basically in the meeting was talking about globalization, trade liberalization and of course Asia was benefitting greatly from globalization and trade liberalization. So basically it was an endorsement of Chinese position that the world trading system should be governed by the rules-based WTO system and that there should be no obstacle to further globalization and liberalization,” he added.

