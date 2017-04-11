China to copy office of PH Ombudsman

China’s top graftbuster personally invited Office of the Ombudsman chief Conchita Carpio-Morales to Beijing to learn how her office works in their bid to craft a law that will establish an all-encompassing anti-graft body.

Liu Jianchao, vice minister of the National Bureau of Corruption Prevention and director-general of the Department of International Cooperation of Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party, personally visited Morales at her office on Monday.

“I learn a lot from the Ombudsman herself. Her office has the independence it enjoys. It conducts investigation, very interesting and impressive. It is an institution that is well in place. There are similarities with our offices but we want to learn more that’s why we are inviting her,” Liu told select journalists during an interview in a hotel in Manila.

Liu, a former ambassador to the Philippines, is assigned to rid the Communist Party of China of corrupt members, some of whom have left China and brought with them their loot.

He said the party has 88 million members and about 44,000 have been either expelled or punished severely for corruption.

“We want to stop corruption in a more determined way. The Communist Party is different from the government of China. But since they [party members]will become our leaders, we have to make sure that they are not corrupt. Yes, our party rules are stricter,” Liu added.

In two years, he said, the Chinese government will put up a National Commission on Supervision (NCS) similar to the Office of the Ombudsman of the Philippines.

“With the establishment of the NCS, this new office can now investigate and prosecute suspected corrupt officials, including those involved in state-sponsored projects,” according to Liu. “A big part of the public sector will be covered after the NCS’s creation.”

As a prelude to the creation of the NCS, he said, the government had set up the so-called Sky Net whose targets are the 2,500 Chinese fugitives who laundered about $1 billion.

To make it more achievable, Liu added, they came up with a list of the top 100 wanted persons.

In 2015, the Sky Net yielded the first Chinese fugitive in the person of Li Huabo, who was repatriated despite he and his family having been able to obtain permanent residency in Singapore.

Li was a former finance chief of a province and allegedly embezzled $20 million.

The Chinese government was able to recover all of Li’s assets.

Liu said these wanted party members are considered a threat to national economic and even national security as they can finance any terror activity.

He disclosed that China has an existing repatriation agreement with the Philippines and with about 50 other countries.

Liu said China has no such agreement with the United States, Canada, New Zealand and some countries in

Europe.

In coordination with Interpol (International Police Organization), about 39 fugitives were brought back to China.

Liu, meanwhile, clarified that his visit to the Philippines has nothing to do with the multibillion-dollar investment of Chinese companies here.

Chinese firms, he said, are told to operate within the bounds of existing laws of countries where they operate.