China deports US woman convicted of ‘spying’

WASHINGTON, D.C.: An American woman held for more than two years by China has been deported to the United States after being convicted of espionage, the US State Department confirmed on Sunday (Monday in Manila). Sandy Phan-Gillis was detained in March 2015 at the Macau border after visiting mainland China with a trade delegation from the Texas oil capital Houston. She was accused of espionage, stealing state secrets and allegedly passing on intelligence to a third party. She was sentenced Wednesday to three and a half years in prison and deportation.

AFP