China donates heavy equipment to Marawi

The Embassy of China has turned over 47piecesofheavy equip­­ment to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi City.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua said he was glad that China is the first country to donate and deliver rehabilitation equipment to the Philippines.

“There is a Chinese saying, that is, when you want to do something good, then do it timely,” Ambassador Zhao said.

He also congratulated the Philippine government on the victory of the anti-terror campaign in Marawi, and recalled that China has been standing together with the Philippines from the very beginning of the campaign, and has donated two batches of rifles and ammunition to the AFP as well as humanitarian assistance so far. He added that in this important reconstruction process, China will always partner with the country in quickly planning the rebuilding and recovery of Marawi City.

Present during the turn over rites were Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman, Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra, Defense Undersecretary Cesar Yano, among others.

The 47 pieces of heavy equipment include eight excavators, eight wheel loaders, five compactors, five track type tractors, five bulldozers，eight dump trucks and eight cement mixers, that are worth around US$3 million in total.