China donates P15M for Marawi rehab

As the Philippine government starts planning the reconstruction of Marawi City, China donated P15 million for the relief operations and rehabilitation of the city that has been ruined by weeks of fighting and bombardment.

Chinese Amabassador Zhao Jinhua presented to President Rodrigo Duterte the P15 million check donation that will augment the resources of the Department of Health and Department of Social Welfare and Development, the two agencies leading health and welfare operations in Marawi.

As of June 26, the DSWD had spent P85.53 million for the assistance of affected families, which included the provision of food packs, hygiene and dignity kits, kitchen utensils and tents, among others.

Meanwhile, the DoH had spent P52.03 million for the provision of health services to evacuees, including medical check-ups, immunizations, medicines, mental and psychosocial services as well as food and water.

As of the latest government data, 82,767 families or 403,052 persons from Marawi have been displaced, including residents from 20 Lanao del Sur municipalities and two Lanao del Norte municipalities affected by the crisis.