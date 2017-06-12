Tuesday, June 13, 2017
    China Eastern plane makes emergency landing in Australia

    SYDNEY: A China Eastern passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Sydney after a huge hole appeared in one of its engine casings and forced it to turn back just after taking off. Terrified passengers described a very loud noise soon after flight MU736 left Sydney Airport for Shanghai at 8:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Sunday.Crew cleared seats near the affected engine and turned the flight back. No one aboard the twin-engine Airbus A330 was injured. China Eastern said the crew found damage in the casing of the air inlet in the left engine.

    AFP

