China gives P90M to typhoon victims

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines has received a total of P89.8 million in aid from China for the victims of Super Typhoon “Lawin” (international name ‘Haima”), with “no strings attached.”

The President issued the statement during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua in Malacañang Monday night.

“This will go a long way to rehabilitate and return the people, our countrymen to normal life. For our country it will surely go a long way,” he said.

The Chinese government committed P50 million in aid to farmers and fishermen in typhoon-affected regions. On top of this, China will give P35 million to the Philippines’ anti-disaster efforts.

The Red Cross Society of China will also provide humanitarian aid of $100,000.

The President said the assistance was purely out of China’s “benevolence.”

“These are the amounts that the Chinese government has given us by way of help. By the way, no strings attached,” Duterte said.

Zhao said it was China’s “duty and responsibility” to help those affected by disasters.

“As friends, as brothers it’s our duty and responsibility to provide assistance to the victims of typhoon,” he said.

Super typhoon Lawin, with winds of 225 kilometers per hour, hammered most parts of northern Luzon last week and is considered the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year. It left billions of pesos in damage and at least 12 casualties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed sympathy and condolences to the visiting President Duterte during their bilateral talks in Beijing on October 20.

Duterte was in China when the Philippines was hammered by Lawin.