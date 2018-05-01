China gives ‘subversive’ Peppa Pig the chop

BEIJING: A Chinese internet platform has given the British cartoon “Peppa Pig” the chop as state media lamented that the series had become a “subversive” icon for slackers and anti-social young people. At least 30,000 clips of “Peppa Pig,” whose heroine is a playful bright pink pig, were removed from the popular Douyin video-sharing platform, while the #PeppaPig hashtag was banned from the site, the Global Times reported on Monday. According to a document quoted by the newspaper, the BBC children’s cartoon is on a list of content censored by Douyin, in the same way as men disguised as women, excessive nudity or “erotic behavior.” The series, introduced in the mid-2000s in China, has become extremely popular through episodes dubbed into Mandarin. But this fervor intensified at the end of 2017 among a young adult audience.

AFP