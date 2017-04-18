China Harbor starts feasibility study on Subic-Clark railway

China Harbor Engineering Co. Ltd. (CHEC) is now doing the feasibility study on the Subic-Clark railway project, according to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority on Monday.

The project is part of the P100-billion elevated coastal highway and railway system that would link Subic to the Clark Economic Zone and the Port of Manila.

“There are actually many proponents that would like to join in the project,” Martinez said in a statement.

The project is currently on the data-gathering stage as regards the rates, volume and cargo destination as well as other technical issues, Martinez noted.

An international contractor, CHEC provides full services in engineering-procurement-construction, build-operate-transfer, and public-private-partnership for both public and private sectors.

The railway project is part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program. The feasibility study is expected to be completed by the third semester of 2017, while the railway project is expected to be finished by the end of Duterte’s term.

“When finished, the rail system will open new investment opportunities and improve container and passenger traffic, as well as help decongest other ports, especially Manila,” SBMA Project Development Office manager Vicente Evidente Jr. said.