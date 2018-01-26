China invited to take part in major US-led naval exercise

BEIJING: China has been invited to participate in a major US-led naval exercise, Chinese officials said pn Thursday, despite tensions between Beijing and Washington over activity in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters that they have received the American invitation and a Chinese delegation has been sent to the US to discuss logistics. The Chinese military took part in the RIMPAC drill, billed as the world’s largest international naval exercise, for the first time in 2014 and again in 2016. RIMPAC, which stands for Rim of the Pacific Exercise, is held off Hawaii every other year in June and July. The invitation comes as tensions remain high between the two world powers over Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. China claims most of the waterway—believed to hold vast oil and gas deposits and through which $5 trillion in trade passes annually—and has built up islands and military installations in the sea. Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei also have claims in the sea.

AFP