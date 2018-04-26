China, Japan develop aerotrain

A high-speed aerotrain that could run 400 to 500 kilometers per hour is being developed by China and Japan in a joint effort, Chinese media Chongqing Morning Post reported. The aerotrain doesn’t run on traditional fuel resources such as coal, gas or electricity, and is expected to change the world’s transportation system, according to experts. Trial manufacturing and test runs of the first and second generation aerotrain have been conducted in Japan, said Lai Chenguang, a professor of Chongqing University of Technology, who participates in the project. The train will be fully powered by natural energy, reducing costs while improving speed, he noted. “If the train runs at a speed of 500 km/h, the energy it consumes is only 1/3 of that consumed by current high-speed trains, and 1/6 of the maglev trains,” Lai said. The new design of an annular spoiler is a major highlight of the aerotrain. Different from the traditional, vertical spoilers which tend to produce unstable airflow, the annular spoiler can increase the lift-drag ratio by 30% to 40%, vastly improving the operation stability. In addition, the load capacity of the train will also be enhanced thanks to the new design. PEOPLE’S DAILY

China seizes record 1.3 tons of cocaine

BEIJING: Chinese police have seized 1.3 tons of cocaine from South America in the country’s biggest ever haul of the drug, authorities said. Police in Shenzhen have detained 10 suspects, mostly from Hong Kong, following an investigation that began in July 2017, the Guangdong province public security department said. The statement, released Tuesday, called it the “biggest amount of cocaine seized in the country.” The official Xinhua news agency said the massive haul had a street value of one billion yuan ($160 million). The drug came from an unidentified South American country and was shipped to the Guangdong port of Shanwei. The police statement, did not say whether the drug was destined for the Chinese market or another country, but cocaine use is low in China compared to other drugs. A 2017 government report found that China had 2.5 million drug users, with 60 percent consuming synthetic drugs, 38 percent using opiates and 1.4 percent using cocaine and marijuana. The Shenzhen investigation began in July 2017 after police received a tip related to drug trafficking, the Guangdong public security statement said.

AFP