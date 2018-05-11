China lands aircraft on another PH reef

A Chinese military aircraft has landed on the last of three airstrips it had built at the disputed Spratly Islands, at a reef claimed by the Philippines that is close to an island occupied by Filipino troops.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a

Washington-based think-tank, released satellite photos of the April 28 landing of the Shaanxi Y-8 military transport aircraft at Subi (Zamora) Reef on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), and said the Philippines should be concerned.

“With this deployment, military aircraft have now verifiably landed on all three of China’s airstrips in the Spratly Islands,” the AMTI said in a report.

“This should be particularly concerning to the Philippines, which has about 100 civilians and a small military garrison on Thitu (Pag-asa) Island just 12 nautical miles away,” it said.

“The first was a ‘naval patrol aircraft,’ possibly a Y-8 or similar plane, which landed at Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) Reef in April 2016 to evacuate three personnel who had fallen ill,” it noted.

The second involved two Xian Y-7 military transport aircraft on Mischief Reef in January.

“That landing was especially galling for the Philippines because an arbitral tribunal in 2016 ruled that Mischief (Panganiban) Reef is a piece of the Philippine continental shelf,” AMTI pointed out.

‘Big 3’

AMTI, in its report titled “An Accounting of China’s Deployments to the Spratly Islands,” said that in addition to patrol and transport planes, “China has recently deployed other military platforms to the ‘Big Three’ outposts at Fiery Cross, Mischief, and Subi Reefs.”

It cited the April 9 Wall Street Journal report that military jamming equipment were mounted on three trucks on Mischief Reef in March and Fiery Cross Reef.

“AMTI has confirmed the systems were visible in satellite imagery of Mischief from at least mid-February, and were still present as of May 6, although placed under covers,” it said.

“Then on May 2, CNBC, citing US intelligence sources, reported that China had deployed YJ-12B anti-ship cruise missiles and HQ-9B surface-to-air missile systems on each of the reefs as part of military exercises in early April,” it added.

Moreover, 15 classes of Chinese naval and coast guard vessels and warships have been identified as having visited the three main islands owned by the Philippines.

At least eight frigates from the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and seven Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ships have been docking and roaming within the vicinity of Subi, Mischief and Fiery Cross reefs.

According to the AMTI study, the Chinese navy frigates were: Luhai Destroyer (Type 051B), Dongdiao Agi (Type 815G), Jiangkai Frigate (Type 054), Hai Yang Agi, Jiangdao Corvette (Type 056), Jianghu-I frigate (Type 053H), Yuting II Landing Ship Tank (Type 072A) and Yunshu Landing Ship Medium (Type 073A).

For the CCG vessels: Shuoshi II Class; Tuzhong Class; Shucha II Class; Zhongyang Class; Zhaoyu Class; Jianghu I Class; and Zhaotim Class.

The vessels of PLAN and CCG monitored by the AMTI were seen “regularly visiting” the “Big 3” reefs within the Spratly archipelago, alongside auxiliary and logistic vessels.

Signal intel

AMTI also reported two AGI signal intelligence gathering ships—Hai Yang and a Type 815G—located near Mischief and Fiery Cross reefs as of March 2017.

In April, a Zhongyang class of the CCG was seen docked in Subi reef while in 2017, the Zhaotim and Shuoshi II were seen in Subi and Fiery Cross, respectively.

The AMTI said the “Big 3” reefs play hosts to air and naval bases of the PLAN and support the “ever-growing” PLAN, CCG and fishing fleet presence across the southern portion of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

“Admittedly, relying on satellite imagery, which captures only those ships that happen to be in port as opposed to out on patrol at a specific moment in time, provides limited picture of naval and coast guard deployments.

“But the ubiquity of PLAN and CCG ships in images of Fiery Cross, Mischief and Subi reefs since the start of 2017 suggests how robust the PLAN and CCG presence at the island bases has become,” the AMTI explained in the study.