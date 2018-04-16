China launches website to report foreign spies

BEIJING: China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report national security threats such as bids to “overthrow the socialist system.” The website, www.12339.gov.cn, launched by the Ministry of National Security on Sunday, also urges anyone to report attempts by Chinese nationals or foreigners to bribe state or military officials, instigate armed riots or incite ethnic separatism. Potential problematic behavior also includes foreigners meeting “any person within China who has conducted activities endangering state security or is strongly suspected of doing so”—raising concerns that any interaction with dissidents would be frowned upon. Informants will be rewarded for discovering espionage equipment or for tip-offs on anyone suspected of buying or selling state secrets, according to the website, which allows users to lodge complaints in both Chinese and English. The website did not offer details on the rewards.

AFP