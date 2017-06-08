China too much for Azkals in friendly

The Philippine men’s football team absorbed a 1-8 beating from China on Wednesday night in a friendly match at the Tianghe Stadium in Guangzhou, China.

The Chinese dominated the match early, scoring the first two goals before Azkals’ Misagh Bahadoran found the back of the net at the 34th minute for a 1-2 deficit.

Yu Hanchao gave the host team a 3-1 cushion with a minute left before halftime.

China continued to exploit the porous defense of the Azkals as Wang Yong Po, Chen Zhizhao and Zang Xizhe notched three more goals for China at the start of second half to stretch their lead to 6-1.

Deng Hanwen, then, scored two more goals to seal China’s resounding win.

The friendly game was part of the Azkals’ preparation for the Asian Cup qualifier against Tajikistan on Tuesday in Dushanbe.

The two national squads last battled each other 17 years ago in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. China blanked the Philippines 8-0 in that match.