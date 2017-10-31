China mulls 3-years’ jail for anthem disrespect in Hong Kong

BEIJING: A new law that punishes disrespect for China’s national anthem with up to three years’ imprisonment may also apply to Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported Tuesday. The move could trigger a major backlash in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which enjoys rights and freedoms not seen on the mainland under a “One country, two systems” formula. Some football fans in the southern city have booed the anthem when it is played at matches, despite appeals for restraint. China has been fine-tuning legislation on the proper way and place to sing its national anthem, recently tightening rules that already bar people from performing it at parties, weddings and funerals.

Advertisements

AFP