China not a threat to PH — Cayetano

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said that China was not a threat to the Philippines.

“The Chinese is not a military threat to us although we still keep our alliance with the United States and we respect that alliance but it doesn’t mean that we have the same enemies,” Cayetano said in a press conference after attending the Asean Mayors Forum at the Shangri-la hotel in Taguig City.

Cayetano issued the statement following a June 29 report by the US think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), about the ongoing construction by China of new missile shelters and communication facilities on Panganiban (Mischief), Zamora (Subi) and Kagitingan (Fiery Cross).

President Rodrigo Duterte himself has said that Chinese missiles were aimed at the Philippines.

“You have to look at the context on how president speaks… China has repeatedly assured us that it (missile) is for defense. They are not a threat to us, they are not threatening us,” Cayetano said.

He also said that DFA had undertaken diplomatic actions and would continue to protect the interest of the Philippines.

He added, however, that he would not disclose every action by the DFA because it would not create the atmosphere of dialogue.

“So let me assure you everything is being done to protect our claims,” Cayetano added.