China not seeking expansion – Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China won’t pursue an expansionist strategy nor establish a hegemony, at the opening of the national congress of the Communist Party of China.

Advertisements

In a report at the opening of the 19th party congress, which is held every five years, Xi said China would continue to uphold its fundamental foreign policy goal of preserving peace, and remain firm in strengthening friendship and cooperation with other countries.

China will continue to respect the rights of the people of all countries to choose their own development paths and uphold international fairness and justice, he said.

But it will oppose countries that impose its will on others, as well as the practice of the “strong bullying the weak.”

“China will never pursue development at the expense of others’ interest, but nor will China ever give up its legitimate rights and interests. No one should expect China to swallow anything that undermines its interest,” the Chinese leader said.

“China’s development does not pose a threat to any other country. No matter what the stage of development it reaches. China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion,” Xi added.

Xi said the China would enhance cooperation with other countries on the basis of five principles: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

“The world is undergoing major developments, transformation and adjustment, but peace and development remain the call of our day,” the Chinese president said in a speech that lasted for three and a half hours.

Amid changes in the global governance system and the international order, where countries are becoming increasingly interconnected and interdependent, the world still faces uncertainties and destabilizing factors, he said.

Xi cited sluggish economic growth, the widening gap between the rich and the poor, terrorism, cyber-insecurity and climate change as among the common challenges being face by all nations.

“No country alone can address these many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation,” he said.

Xi called for more trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and a more open economic globalization for the benefit of all.

Under Xi, China has pushed for the “Belt and Road” initiative to expand trade with Asia, Europe and the Middle East. China will also increase assistance to developing countries and the least developed nations and support multilateral trade regimes and the establishment of free trade areas.

In his report, the Chinese president noted that “Socialism with Chinese characteristics” had crossed the threshold into a new era of a “decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.”

Xi also said the party would continue to strive to fully transform its armed forces into a “world-class” military for the protection of its maritime rights as well as deal with counter-terrorism, maintain stability, conduct disaster rescue and relief, and contribute to international peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance.

More than 2,200 delegates were selected to attend that 19th congress of the communist party, including 771 grassroots delegates from various sectors.