‘China-PH teamwork led to seizure of P6.4B shabu’

THE Chinese embassy in Manila on Tuesday said false reports regarding the confiscation of P6.4 billion worth of shabu by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in May could have a negative effect on the Philippines-China cooperation against illegal drugs.

The embassy maintained that the seizure of the illegal substance was a result of the strong collaboration between law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

“The cooperation between China and Philippines has been on a good track, and has much potential and vast room for future,” the embassy said in a statement.

It added that successful cooperation in line with international practice of intelligence sharing and joint efforts led to the seizure of the 604 kilos of shabu.

According to the embassy, Chinese customs law enforcement officers obtained credible information regarding the shipment containing the illegal substance on May 25 and after thorough verification, they immediately tipped their counterparts at the BOC that led to the confiscation of the contraband.

“The action prevents drug getting into Philippines, and fully proves the two countries’ law enforcement agency has strong determination to fight against drug smuggling, action without hesitation and efficient cooperation spirit,” the statement added.

False reports regarding the said operation should not be entertained since it will only “hold back” the elimination of the drug problem, affect the ties between the two countries and the fundamental interests of the people in the region.

The Chinese embassy said the anti-illegal drugs efforts of the two countries is expected to improve especially under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte which showed dedication in the war against drugs.

On September 21, Deputy Director of Chinese National Narcotics Control Committee Liu Yuejin met with the officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government to tackle ways on strengthening the narcotic-control cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting that was also attended by representatives of the customs bureau and anti-narcotics operatives, existing cooperation protocols and the holding of an annual meeting on the illegal drugs campaign were also discussed.

“Both China and Philippines would like to combat drug crimes with more determination, more efforts, and more effective measures,” the Chinese embassy said. “Drug criminals, regardless of their nationalities, have to receive severely sanctions according to law.”