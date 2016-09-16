China releases alleged Canadian spy

MONTREAL: A Canadian arrested in China two years ago on charges of spying and stealing state secrets has been freed and is back home in Canada, his family said on Thursday (Friday in Manila). Kevin Garratt was detained in 2014 along with his wife, Julia Dawn, who was later released on bail, in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong, on the border with North Korea. Before their arrests, Garratt and his wife, both Christians, had run a coffee shop in Dandong and were active in helping send humanitarian aid to impoverished North Korea. Garratt was deported from China on Thursday after a court in Dandong ruled on his case on Tuesday, his family said in a statement. “Kevin… has returned to Canada to be with his family and friends,” the statement said.