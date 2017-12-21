China rues ‘Urduja’ damages, casualties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has extended a message to Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on the losses caused by the recent tropical storm Urduja striking the Philippines.

Wang, in the message, noted in a statement that Urduja, which hit the country this week, caused great casualties and property losses.

“I would like to extend my deep and sincere sympathy to you, and through you, to the people of the affected areas,” he said to Cayetano.

But he added that he believes the Duterte administration and the people of the affected areas will overcome the disaster and restore their normal lives at an earliest date.

Hardest hit by Urduja was Biliran province, where more than 40 people were killed and dozens remained missing