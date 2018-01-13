China, Russia must help resolve NKorea crisis – Trudeau

OTTAWA: China and Russia—despite not being invited to a conference in Canada on the North Korea crisis—must help defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday (Saturday in Manila). Canada and the United States are co-hosting foreign ministers from more than a dozen countries in Vancouver on January 15-17 with the goal of strengthening diplomatic efforts toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Trudeau said Canada “looks forward” to engaging with international partners at the summit. “At the same time,” he added, “we will continue the ongoing dialogue with all partners, including countries like Russia and China who absolutely will play an important role in moving towards peace on the Korean peninsula.” The so-called Vancouver Group is formed by the countries that fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. They include South Korea, Britain, the Philippines and Australia.

AFP