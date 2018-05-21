China satellite heralds first mission to dark side of Moon

BEIJING: China launched on Monday a relay satellite that will allow a rover to communicate with the Earth from the far side of the Moon during an unprecedented mission later this year. The Queqiao satellite was blasted into space from the Xichang launch center in the pre-dawn hours, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA). The satellite split from its carrier, a Long March-4C rocket, after 25 minutes and unfolded its solar panels and communication antennas, as it headed towards its destination, the CNSA said. “The launch is a key step for China to realize its goal of being the first country to send a probe to soft-land on and rove the far side of the Moon,” Zhang Lihua, manager of the relay satellite project, was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency. The satellite will relay communications between controllers on Earth and the far side of the moon, where the Chang’e-4 lunar probe will be sent later this year.

AFP