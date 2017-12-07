Thursday, December 7, 2017
    China says Indian drone ‘invaded’ its airspace, crashed

    BEIJING: An Indian drone has “invaded” China’s airspace and crashed, China’s defense ministry said Thursday, months after the neighbors ended one of their worst border standoffs in decades. “The Indian move violated China’s territorial sovereignty. We strongly express our dissatisfaction and opposition,” deputy director of the army’s western theatre combat bureau, Zhang Shuili, said in a statement. Zhang did not give details about when or where the incident happened. Chinese border troops “took a professional and responsible attitude” and carried out identification verification of the device, Zhang said.

