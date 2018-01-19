China sees birth decline amid push for 2nd child

BEIJING: The number of births in China fell last year even though the world’s most populous country has relaxed its one-child policy to allow all couples to have two children.

The country saw 17.23 million births in 2017, compared to 17.86 million in the previous year, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics, Ning Jizhe, said on Thursday.

The nation of some 1.4 billion people began to phase out its one-child policy in 2015 in response to concerns about an ageing population and shrinking workforce, prompting the number of births to rise the following year.

While last year marked a decline, an unnamed official from the National Health and Family Planning Commission said in a statement the number of births remained “at a relatively high level.”

The decrease was due to the declining population of women of childbearing age and people’s decision to get married and have children later in life, the commission said.

“Socioeconomic factors have more obviously influenced people’s willingness to give birth and child-bearing behavior,” it said, citing financial costs, lack of childcare services and women’s career development pressure as three major reasons.

While overall births fell, the proportion of newborns born to parents who already had a first child rose to 51 percent in 2017, five percentage points higher than 2016, commission said.

AFP