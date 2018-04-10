China tames Malditas in AFC Asian Cup

The Philippine women’s national football team yielded to China, 0-3, in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup 2018 on Monday night at the King Abdullah 2nd Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

Despite putting up a valiant stand, the Malditas were overwhelmed by the eight-time champions Steel Roses in their Group A tussle.

Goals by Li Ying in the opposite halves and another strike by Ma Jun in the 37th minute dealt the Philippines its first loss in the tournament.

“We are a little disappointed with the result because we really did not start the game well. We made some mistakes which allowed China to score two goals and after that I think we found it hard to find a way back into the game,” reads a statement by Malditas head coach Rabah Benlarbi posted on the tournament’s official website.

The Filipina booters dropped to No. 3 with three points and an inferior goal difference to Thailand, which crushed host Jordan, 6-1, in the other game.

China, meanwhile, already secured its spot in the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Women’s World Cup 2019 and advanced to the semifinals of the continental tourney.

The Chinese squad dominated the game right from the starting whistle, enjoying 70 percent of possession and firing 13 shots (five on-target) in the first half.

Hali Long and Ryley Bugay shone on the defensive end for the Malditas while Jesse Shugg and Leah Larot were able to threaten the opposition.

The Philippines will next tackle Thailand in a crucial match on Friday at 1 a.m. (Manila time), with the winner getting a slot in the Women’s World Cup and entering the knockout stage.