China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval

BEIJING: Iran’s president will attend a summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts next month, officials in Beijing said on Monday, as they try to salvage the nuclear deal thrown into upheaval by Donald Trump. China’s President Xi Jinping will meet Iran’s Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on June 9-10 in Qingdao, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit, he added. Wang did not include the nuclear deal in a readout of the summit’s formal agenda. But Beijing, which is Iran’s top trade partner and one of the biggest buyers of its oil, has signaled that it intends to keep working with the Islamic regime despite the US move. Iran is currently an observer member of the SCO, though it has long sought full membership. The summit will discuss a three-year action plan to “fight the three evil forces”—terrorism, separatism and extremism—and strengthen cooperation on tackling cyber security breaches and drug trafficking, Wang said.

AFP