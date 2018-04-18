China to offer visa-free travel to its own ‘Hawaii’

BEIJING: China unveiled plans on Wednesday to permit visa-free travel to its southern island of Hainan, as Beijing pushes international tourism to the tropical destination in another step to open up the region. The new policy will start in May and allow travelers from 59 countries to visit Hainan for 30 days visa free, said Qu Yunhai, deputy director of the State Immigration Administration at a press conference in Beijing. Among the countries to be included in the program are Russia, United States, France, Britain and Germany, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The new rule will give Hainan less stringent visa requirements than in the rest of China, where travelers have to apply for visas through Chinese consulates abroad. The policy “embodies our resolve and approach to move one step further to opening to the outside world”, Qu said. The liberalization comes as part of a package of reforms to remake the island as a free trade zone and a beacon of openness for China.

AFP