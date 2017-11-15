China travel giant suspends officials after child-abuse scandal

SHANGHAI: China’s leading online travel agency said Wednesday it had suspended two top officials after a disturbing video footage of workers abusing toddlers at a company daycare went viral, sparking nationwide outrage. Clips began to surface last week showing young children of Ctrip employees being roughly handled, and punished by being force-fed what parents claimed was spicy mustard at the company’s Shanghai headquarters. Shi Qi, a group vice president, and vice president Feng Weihua were suspended by Ctrip pending an internal investigation, according to a company letter circulated online. A Ctrip spokeswoman told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the letter was authentic. Police last week said they had detained three daycare staff for suspected abuse. The company said the daycare center has since been shut. Ctrip is China’s biggest online booking site for air, rail and other travel. It bought British flight search app Skyscanner for $1.7 billion last year.

AFP