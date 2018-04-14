China trip yields $9B in investments

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said his visit to China would bring in $9 billion in new investments.

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from a four-day trip to China and Hong Kong, Duterte said the Chinese investment pledges would generate at least 10,000 jobs for Filipinos.

China and the Philippines also signed a memorandum of understanding on the employment of 2,000 Filipino English-language teachers starting this year, Duterte said.

“I [underscored]the importance of providing a safe, secure and stable environment in the region’s land [and]waters for economies to thrive. I reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to do more to encourage greater investments into the country,” Duterte said.

“I stressed our emphasis on infrastructure, innovation [and]interconnectivity to drive domestic growth. Most importantly, we received support for the Philippines’ plans for inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Duterte added.

Duterte also said China gave a 500-million-renminbi, or P4-billion grant, to the Philippines with no strings attached.

“We have secured so many billions and that 500 renminbi, that is gratis. No, there’s no contract about building a railroad. It’s P4 billion straight, gratis,” Duterte said.

He said he would suggest to Congress to use the money to build and rehabilitate hospitals in Mindanao.

“I would suggest hospitals. The first one is I will repair and equip the hospitals in the south, particularly in Jolo and Basilan. They do not have CT (computed tomography) scan, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging). And, competent doctors,” Duterte said.

“Now, they can just read it in a machine and the reading of the X-ray can be done in Manila, [by]the experts, and they can transmit or convey there, improve diagnosis if there’s a need…And maybe, I will use [the funds]for medicines. I want to use the funds [on]those that really, really, urgently need them immediately,” Duterte said.

Sea dispute not discussed

Duterte said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Philippine-China relations in a bilateral meeting.

“We both underscored the need for further intensified cooperation, trade and investments, tourism, agriculture, defense, science and technology and energy, among other things. The Philippines will continue to seek the expansion of areas [for]mutually beneficial collaboration, consistent with our laws,” Duterte said.

But the elephant in the room, the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute, was not discussed, Duterte said, since he would “rather talk about business and just let it float there.”

He said that if he brought the issue up, things might not go as planned. Worse, Xi might declare war, said Duterte.

“No. It is not the appropriate time to do it. But as I have said, I will discuss it with [him]. Why will I wreck things?

They are now offering joint exploration and from the mouth of the President of China, he told me, then exploration, maybe we can be extra generous,” Duterte said.

“So, why will I wreck that? For what? At the urgings of the so-called Philippine allies? I want a quarrel? What if China would say, “Okay, let’s go to war.” Then we are dead. You cannot say that it is a national interest. Do you want a massacre?” Duterte said.

The Commander in Chief said he was not ready to sacrifice the Philippines’ military forces.

Duterte visited China’s Hainan Province this week to attend the Boao Forum for Asia. He also visited Hong Kong to meet Filipino workers there.

Xi will visit the country in November, after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said on Wednesday.